1/1
Rosario Urso
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosario's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
URSO, Rosario Jr. "Ross" passed away peacefully September 24, 2020. He was born in Tampa (Ybor City) in 1935 and was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Connie Ann Urso; his parents, Rosario and Antonina (Scolaro) Urso; and his half-brother, Frank Urso. He is survived by three daughters, Josette Urso (Peter Schroth), Lynette Dooley (Kurt), and Yvette Urso; and his grandson, John Ross Dooley. Rosario, a dedicated math professor for 47 years, inspired countless students at HCC, USF and UT. He played classical guitar and was passionate about music, literature, and baseball. Locally, Ross graduated from OLPH and UT. Graduate degrees were from FSU and UNC. He also attended IIT and UF for additional graduate studies. Ross had an infectious smile; a wide circle of friends and everyone always said he was the nicest person they met. The family will host a celebration at a later date. Meanwhile, please enjoy a cafe con leche with your family and friends and think of Ross. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the cultural institution of your choice. For full obituary and to share your condolences visit www.blountcurrymacdill.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
8138762421
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved