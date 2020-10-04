URSO, Rosario Jr. "Ross" passed away peacefully September 24, 2020. He was born in Tampa (Ybor City) in 1935 and was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Connie Ann Urso; his parents, Rosario and Antonina (Scolaro) Urso; and his half-brother, Frank Urso. He is survived by three daughters, Josette Urso (Peter Schroth), Lynette Dooley (Kurt), and Yvette Urso; and his grandson, John Ross Dooley. Rosario, a dedicated math professor for 47 years, inspired countless students at HCC, USF and UT. He played classical guitar and was passionate about music, literature, and baseball. Locally, Ross graduated from OLPH and UT. Graduate degrees were from FSU and UNC. He also attended IIT and UF for additional graduate studies. Ross had an infectious smile; a wide circle of friends and everyone always said he was the nicest person they met. The family will host a celebration at a later date. Meanwhile, please enjoy a cafe con leche with your family and friends and think of Ross. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the cultural institution of your choice. For full obituary and to share your condolences visit www.blountcurrymacdill.com