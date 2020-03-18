BAINTER-RUETH, Rose Mary Born October 25, 1949, passed March 14, 2020. Daughter of James M. Bainter and Mary Bainter; sister to Clarence, Roger, and the late Barbara and James Jr. She was a wonderful and amazing mother to Lucie Rueth Flowers and Brooke Rueth; devoted grandmother to Sebastian Rueth, Michael Flowers and Logan Grass. Rose was a loving woman who shared her love with countless people throughout her life. Rose was a graduate of Kent State, who loved being a Special Education Teacher. Rose will be missed by so many loved ones.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 18, 2020