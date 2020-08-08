Rose FERRARO

FERRARO, Rose Marie (Zacarelli) of Palm Harbor, FL, passed on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born in New Haven, CT on December 1, 1934. Rose is survived by her son, William A. Howard of Holiday, FL; three grandchildren, Victoria and Cassandra Howard of Palm Harbor, FL., William R. Howard of Holiday, FL; and three great-grandchildren, Owen, Smantha and Lucas. Rose is also survived by her brothers, Nicholas and Frank Zacarelli. A ceramony will be conducted at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Saint Lawerence Cemetary, date to be announced.



