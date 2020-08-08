1/1
Rose FERRARO
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FERRARO, Rose Marie (Zacarelli) of Palm Harbor, FL, passed on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born in New Haven, CT on December 1, 1934. Rose is survived by her son, William A. Howard of Holiday, FL; three grandchildren, Victoria and Cassandra Howard of Palm Harbor, FL., William R. Howard of Holiday, FL; and three great-grandchildren, Owen, Smantha and Lucas. Rose is also survived by her brothers, Nicholas and Frank Zacarelli. A ceramony will be conducted at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Saint Lawerence Cemetary, date to be announced.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
4945 East Bay Drive
Clearwater, FL 33764
7275360494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 8, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family at this time of grieving.
Simone Taylor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved