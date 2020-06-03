Rose GRAY
GRAY, Rose Mary 87, of Thono-tosassa, FL passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. She retired from Thonotosassa Elementary School as lunch room manager. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Gray. She is survived by her brothers, Robert and wife, Gerry, Roy and wife, Mary Lynda; children, Dennis and his wife, Cheryl, David and his wife, Shari, Suzy and her husband, Norm, and Patricia and her husband, Danny; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. The family will receive friends 9 am-10 am, Thursday, June 4, at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home. A chapel service will be conducted by Pastor Jon Weaver at 10 am and burial at 11 am. A reception will follow on site at 12 pm. Special thanks to Life Path Hospice and the Sun City Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Life Path Hospice. For those who are unable to attend the service live streaming will be available through link: https://www.facebook.com/HillsboroughMemorial

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home
JUN
4
Burial
11:00 AM
Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home
2323 West Brandon Blvd
Brandon, FL 33511
8136898121
