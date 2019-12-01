LADOUCEUR, Rose Marie 86, entered eternal rest on Nov. 26, 2019. Born March 30, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan, she was the youngest child of Rose and Walter Ladouceur. After a 33 year career with Allied/Kroger Supermarkets, she retired to Florida. Ms. Ladouceur was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Phillip, Leo, Raymond, Richard, and Donald. She is survived by her sister, Rita McDonald (Don), and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be scheduled at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1800 12th St N., St. Petersburg, FL. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Southfield, Michigan.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019