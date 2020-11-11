LUIACONI, Rose C. 95, passed away Oct. 30, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, Steve, she is survived by her children, Pasquale (Pat) Luiaconi, Catherine Mendez, and Stephanie Gonzalez, as well as three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:30 pm with services immediately following. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Kidney Foundation. Blount & Curry, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa.



