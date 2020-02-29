MANCONI, Rose 95, passed away on February 26, 2020. Rosie lived life to the fullest and will be deeply missed. Rose was predeceased by her daughter, Deborah Gano. Rose is lovingly remembered by her son, Michael Manconi and daughter, Andrea Nole; her devoted partner, Richard Schwuchow; her grandchildren, Leigh (Shayne) Parker, Jamie (BJ) Hatton, Alicia Manconi, Kasey Gano (grand- dog, Georgia), and Toni (Ron) Pitts; her nine great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren. Private Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, Tampa.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020