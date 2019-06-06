Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Marie (Seroor) ADEMY. View Sign Service Information Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home 4810 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33711 (727)-321-3321 Send Flowers Obituary

ADEMY, Rose Marie (Seroor)



104, passed away peacefully in her home Friday, May 31, 2019. Rose was born March 18, 1915 in Stafford Springs, CT to Moses and Shryee Seroor, but moved to St. Petersburg as a child. She was a graduate of St. Petersburg High School then attended a Business College. She married Phillip Joseph Ademy March 31, 1940 and had three children, Dona House Tannler (Fred), Phyllis Powell (James), and Jerry Ademy. She is survived by her three children; seven grandchildren, Heather House Miars, Joseph House, Elizabeth Powell Lowsky (Steve), Catherine Lubner (Daniel), Justin Powell (Alejandra), Ryan Ademy (Jessica), and Tyler Ademy; and 13 great-grandchildren.



Rose was an active Realtor well into her 90s. She started her career with Marie Powell Realtors and later went to Coldwell Banker. She enjoyed her career so much that she was reluctant to give up her license even into her late nineties.



Rose enjoyed having family dinners on Sunday night with family. Her fun time was playing bridge, crossword puzzles, and watching Jeopardy. She always enjoyed her friends' visits.



Graveside services will be held Friday, June 14, at 10:30 am at Royal Palm South Cemetery for family and friends. She not only leaves behind her family but all her delicious recipes for family to enjoy. Settie, we will miss you.



In lieu of flowers, please remember Suncoast Hospice. The family sincerely thanks the support staff. On line guestbook is at

