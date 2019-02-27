ISELY, Rose Marie
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Marie ISELY.
88, of Tampa, Florida passed away, Monday, February 25, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, where she became a registered nurse. She has lived in Chicago and Los Angeles, then moved to Florida in 1988. Rose was an avid bridge player and was active in her community wherever she lived. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, John Isely; four children, Cindy Zitko, Jeff Isely, Jim Isely (Connie) and Bob Isely; brother, Bill Fien (Diane); sisters, Betty Carpenter and Susie Todd (Jim); seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10 am. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church.
Loyless Funeral Home
(813) 991-7500
Loyless Funeral Home
5310 Land O'Lakes Blvd.
Land O'Lakes, FL 34639
(813) 996-6610
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 27, 2019