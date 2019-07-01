Rose Marie Thompson

THOMPSON, Rose Marie

89, of St. Petersburg, passed away on June 29, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Rev. Dr. Howard D. Thompson, Rose is the loving mother of Brenda (Mike) Dobson and Daniel "Buster" (Colleen) Thompson. She is Also survived by four grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 1 until time of service at 2 pm. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 1, 2019
