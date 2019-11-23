|
|
NIKLES, Rose T. 99, of Clearwater, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Rose is survived by her loving family of two sons, Walter (Geraldine) Nikles of Long Island, NY and Glenn (Janice) Nikles of Clearwater, FL; along with three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 24 at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo from 6-8 pm and again on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Funeral Services will follow on Tuesday at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 11 am. Offer condolences at: www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com or by calling (727) 562-2080.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 23, 2019