PASKAY, Rose It is with great sorrow we announce the death of Rose Paskay, age 91, on Sept. 23, 2020. Rose leaves behind a son, Steve, and daughter-in-law Licia. Rose was also the mother to her late son, Rick and the wife of her late husband of 62 years, the Hon. Judge Alexander Paskay who passed in 2012. Rose was the little engine that could. Although only 4' 7" (on a good day) Rose packed that little body with a great big heart full of love, a noggin full of wisdom and a spirit full of moxie. Mom died as she wanted to pass, at her home of 58 years, lying under the official court portrait of her husband with her son, Steve and her cat Maggie by her side. Rose was born in Brooklyn and therefore always hated the damn Yankees. After WWII she moved with her parents to Miami where she met her future husband, a jobless war refugee named Alex. He asked Rose to marry him only one week after meeting her because she was just so darn cute. Plus Rose had a steady job at a bank. Rose moved to Tampa in 1962 where she took care of her family, attended countless oh so chic cocktail parties, once bowled a score of 297, and actively volunteered; first with the Red Cross for five years and then the Moffitt Cancer Center for 37 years. Rose was always up on current events and not shy about telling you what she thought regarding the news of the day or how to get that stain out of your shirt. She'd like to be remembered as: the lady who got that pedestrian crosswalk installed on Westshore at Melrose, a damn good cook, and as a loving wife and mom. Rose will now be reunited with her husband, Alex and her son, Rick for eternity. She leaves behind hundreds of people who loved her and thousands of people whose lives she enriched in her 91 years on Earth. And, now that she's in Heaven, Rose is ready to show God, or anyone else, how to properly fold a fitted bed sheet.



