Rose SEVERI

Obituary
SEVERI, Rose Marie Diorio 106, passed away on August 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Severi; and is survived by three daughters, Geraldine Palizzolo and Jacklyn Hansbury of Avon, Massachusetts, and Virginia Kelly of Gulfport, Florida. She leaves a legacy of six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren. Rose was born in South Boston on July 23, 1913, the youngest of six children of Italian immigrants Carmine and Teresa Diorio. At a time when few women worked outside the home, she took a job as Products Manager for Stanley Home Products, remained for over 50 years, and retired at 87. She became a Florida snowbird in 1964, flying back and forth to Massachusetts, and spent time traveling Europe, seeing the sights of Italy, Portugal, and Morocco. Rose lived life to the fullest. A few years ago, in pain from an accident, she considered death and tried to stop eating, but she loved life and food too much. Just a week before her passing, with her heartbeat strong and her will even stronger, she told her daughters, "I want more." With a hunger for life, Rose was a fighter to the end. A celebration of life will be held in Massachusetts at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019
