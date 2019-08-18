SPARKS, Rose B. of Boca Raton, FL passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the age of 93. Rose was born in Bellevue, Kentucky and moved to Miami, Florida in 1953. She retired after 23 years at Florida International University. Rose was married to John Sparks Sr. (deceased) for 59 years. She is survived by her children, Barbara Sparks-Mc-Glinchy (John, dec.) and John Sparks Jr. (Joan); grandchildren, Shawn Mc-Glinchy (Laura), John Thurs-by (Staci), April McGlinchy-Wall (Doug), Kelly Sparks, and Sara Sparks; and eight great-grandchildren. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 31; 9:30 am, at St. Joan of Arc, 370 SW 3rd Street, Boca Raton, FL 33431. Donations in Rose's name may be made to Camillus House (Camillus.org, select Memorial), St. Joan of Arc Parish (stjoan.org), or Save the Children (savethechildren.org).
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019