Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
16931 Us Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
(727) 863-5471
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
16931 Us Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
16931 Us Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
Rose WALSH


1924 - 2019
Rose WALSH Obituary
WALSH, Rose 94, of Spring Hill, passed away August 21, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Ed; sisters, Elsie Lopez and Ester Starns; brother-in-law, Jim Starns; brother, Danny Nieves and sister-in-law, Cheryl Nieves and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; stepchildren, Edward, Theresa, Kathleen, James, Michael, and Lin Ann and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation is from 11 am to 1 pm with funeral services beginning at 1 pm Monday, August 26, at Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, Hudson, Florida.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019
