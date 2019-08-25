|
|
WALSH, Rose 94, of Spring Hill, passed away August 21, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Ed; sisters, Elsie Lopez and Ester Starns; brother-in-law, Jim Starns; brother, Danny Nieves and sister-in-law, Cheryl Nieves and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; stepchildren, Edward, Theresa, Kathleen, James, Michael, and Lin Ann and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation is from 11 am to 1 pm with funeral services beginning at 1 pm Monday, August 26, at Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, Hudson, Florida.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019