STEVENS, Roselda "Rose"
91, of Lincolnton, NC and formerly of New Port Richey, Florida, passed away March 27, 2019. A memorial service will be held 3 pm Thursday, June 27 at Sylvan Abby Memorial Park, 2853 Sunset Point Rd., Clearwater Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Elda Herbert; her husband, Charles B. Stevens Jr.; and two brothers and a sister. Survivors include two sons, Charles B. Stevens III and wife, Pat; and Bryon G. Stevens and wife, Peg; three granddaughters, eight grandchildren; two sisters; and one brother. Memorials may be made to Asbury U.M. Church, 4204 Thyes Rd., New Port Richey, FL 34653.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 26 to June 27, 2019