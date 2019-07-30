WILLIAMS, Rosella (Duff)
87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Melech Hospice House in Tampa, Florida. She was born on April 12, 1932 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky to Lillian Pearl (McKinley) and James Franklin Duff. She married Robert Anderson Williams Jr. on January 16, 1954 and moved to Tampa soon after.
Rosella was a natural beauty, a self-taught artist, woodcarver, and magnificent seemstress. Her elaborate hand-made jumpsuits coupled with her amazing equestrian skills won her many conformation and competition awards including Florida Quarter Horse Reserved Grand Champion in the mid 1970s.
A part of Rosella's heart was always in Kentucky. She often reminisced about her family: momma, daddy, sisters, brother, cousins, in-laws, friends, the farm, and her horses to the very end. She was very athletic and had amazing strength and stamina for her small stature. She loved to amaze those with what she could handle. And amaze us she did.
She is survived by her son, Tony and his wife, Sallie; grandchildren, Katrine and Nicholas; great-grandson, Connor; sisters, Janie Smith, Virginia Hart, and Linda Calvert; brother, Jimmy Duff; many cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. She is predeceased by her husband, Bob and son, Robert III.
We will always carry her memory in our hearts. Remember Rosella at https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate and https://www.weremember.com/rosella-williams/8f5h/memories.
Future family memorials are in the planning stage with Brandon Cremation & Funeral Services.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 30, 2019