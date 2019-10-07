CROOK, Roselynne Guthrie 67, of Bradenton, passed away September 30, 2019. She graduated from Shelbyville High School, she attended one year of business College in Louisville, KY and was a proofreader for the St. Petersburg Times. She was a Florida Notary and a Licensed Cosmetologist. Rose was very devoted to her family and consistently went above and beyond the call of duty with respects to caring for, and supporting, her family. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Douglas H.; son, Michael D.; daughter, Johanna Crook Beville; son-in-law, William D. Beville; and brother, Edgar Guthrie. She will be placed at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL. A Celebration of Life will be held at her home in Florida with friends and family, to be determined at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. or Tidewellhospice.org in memory of Roselynne G. Crook. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 7, 2019