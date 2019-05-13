Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemarie BONNINGTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





BONNINGTON, Rosemarie87, owner of Swisshelm Realty of Clearwater Beach, departed this life on May 8, 2019. She was born in Hamburg, Germany in 1931, and her family moved to Chile after World War II. Moving from there to Clearwater Beach, she met and married Jim Swisshelm, a realtor from Ohio who encouraged her to earn her own real estate license. They opened Swisshelm Realty in 1983, where Rosemarie's knowledge of German and extensive knowledge of the Clearwater area was useful to people seeking property on Clearwater Beach. Jim Swisshelm died, in 1991. In 2002, Rosemarie married Doug Bonnington, who encouraged her to continue with Swisshelm Realty. She is survived by her brother, Manfred Wagner of, Chile, and his children. Rosemarie was one of the first women members of the Clearwater Beach Rotary Club ; a member of the Chapel-By-The-Sea on Clearwater Beach and a participant in the German Ministry at Grace Lutheran Church in Clearwater. She was a founding member of the Clearwater Beach Chamber of Commerce and was that organization's Citizen Of The Year in 2006. In 2012, Rosemarie was honored by the National Association of Realtors as a Realtor Emeritus for her 40 years of service. Rosemarie was the go-to person for information of the history of property on Clearwater Beach, and always helpful with the small details of property ownership in Clearwater that most people wouldn't know. She was one of a small group of people who brought the "Seaorama" (forerunner of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium) back to life, and she was very active in the La-sertoma Club of Clearwater which established the first public library on the Beach, located at the Beach Recreation Center. Rosemarie enjoyed telling about how she had sold a waterfront lot in the exclusive Carlouel portion of Clearwater Beach, for $16,000 in the 1980s. Over the years, she watched the values of real estate in the area grow, as she resold many of the Carlouel properties over and over. Services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, at 4 pm, at the Chapel-By-The-Sea, Clearwater Beach. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from May 13 to May 14, 2019

