PIFF, Rosemarie C. 79, of Clearwater. Rosemarie Piff was born in Berlin, Germany on December 11, 1940. Several years later, due to intense air raids over Berlin, her mother moved to Weisenburg, a small rural community in southern Germany. The area was later occupied by the U.S. Army. As Rosemarie matured her yearn to travel and see the world prompted her to work as a stewardess with a major German international shipping firm. This provided her worldwide travel for two years. She then returned to school, specializing in English and fiscal disciplines, leading to employment with the U.S. Army in Pirmasens, Germany. It was here where she met Walter F. Piff, Jr. They married and later were reassigned to the United States. They retired in Clearwater, Florida during March of 1988. Rosemarie continued her world travels, attaining four-star mariner status with Holland America Line. Rosemarie is survived by Walter and his children, Deborah Kulp of Bethlehem, PA, Michelle Wagner, residing in Hellertown, PA and Valerie Belle who resides in Clearwater, FL. Rosemarie will be laid to rest in Allentown, PA. There will be a memorial service Saturday, October 31, 11 am at the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com