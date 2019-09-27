STROM, Rosemarie G. (Fetrow) "Trudy" 72, of Tampa, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Trudy was born in Camp Lejeune, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Dorothy Fetrow and brothers, Richard Jr. and Ryan. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Ronald; children, Penny, Douglas (Lenda), Kerstin (Larry), Heidi (Gary), Michael (Karlyn) and loving grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Incarnation Catholic Church 11 am, Saturday, October 12, 2019. Following the service, the family will host an offsite reception. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Life Path Hospice, in Trudy's name.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 27, 2019