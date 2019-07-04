PIERCE, Rosemary D.
90, of Arden, NC died peacefully with her family by her side late Sunday evening, June 30, 2019 in Four Seasons Elizabeth House in Flat Rock, NC after a brief illness. Funeral services were held Wednesday evening, July 3, 2019 at Pinecrest Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Rhett Carson and Rev. Chuck Evans officiating. Graveside services will take place at Garden of Memories, Tampa, FL. Online condolences may be shared at: www.shulerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 4, 2019