Rosemary GEDERS
GEDERS, Rosemary 94, fell asleep in death July 29, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of over 72 years, Arthur J. Geders Jr. She is survived by six children; one sister; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. As a devoted member of Saint Cecilia's Catholic church since 1957 she gave of herself in visiting the ill who were home bound or in the hospital as well as actively involved in the Marriage Encounter ministry. She was an industrious, kindhearted, loving and devoted wife and mother who loved spending time with her family and traveling. Words cannot express the great loss of those who knew and loved this wonderful woman.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
