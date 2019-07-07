A'HEARN, Rosemary H.



78, passed away July 2, 2019 surrounded by her devoted family. Born in Buffalo, New York, Rosemary was the daughter of Nickolas and Kathryn Huthmacher. She earned her nursing degree in 1961 from D'Youville College. In 1962, Rosemary married Richard A'Hearn and together they built careers and a family while living in Rockville, Maryland, Miami, Florida and finally, Tampa, Florida. Proud to serve as a nurse, Rosemary's greatest joy was being a mother to Carol Ann and Michael. She cherished family gatherings, holidays and singing "Happy Birthday". Preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Rosemary is survived by her husband, Richard; daughter, Carol Ann; son, Michael (Elizabeth); grandsons, Matthew and John; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Blount and Curry Funeral Home, Thursday, July 11 at 10 am, private burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Blount & Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, Florida 33618.

