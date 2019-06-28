MASTROCOLO, Rosemary J.



86, of New Port Richey passed away June 26, 2019. She is survived by her loving children, Riccardo Mora (Phyllis), Anthony Mora (Maria), and Gerald Mora (Gayle). She is predeceased by her parents, Hugh and Marie Murphy of Palos Hills, Illinois; brother, Robert; and husband, Joseph Mastrocolo who was a retired New York City first responder who she met in Florida. She is also survived by Joseph's loving children, James (Kathy), Adrianne Alexander (Nicholas), Joanne Hagicostas, Roxanne Tirpek (Duane). She and Joseph have a combined 23 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Rosemary moved to Florida from Chicago in 1982 to escape the cold where she was a nurse at Children's Memorial Hospital. She continued her nursing career at Community Hospital in New Port Richey until she retired but continued serving the public when first elected in 1988 to the Pasco County Mosquito Control District. Rosemary loved animals and had dogs and cats most of her life. She loved feeding all the wildlife that would visit and spent many hours watching them from the comfort of her sofa inside the house. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to an animal rescue shelter of your choice in her memory. There will be a funeral Mass at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Hudson Saturday at 11 am. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Gardens.

