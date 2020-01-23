Keller, Rosemary (Coughlin) 79, of Clearwater, Florida, born on March 17, 1940, pass- ed away on December 4, 2019. Rosemary is survived by her five children, Mary, Joseph, Catherine, Patricia, and Maureen; and four grandchildren, Annie, Joseph, Alexandra, and Maddie. She was a professor at the University of South Florida, and Professor Emerita at St. Petersburg College of Nursing. She was best known for her innovation and leadership in nursing education, preparing nursing students for careers in research, education, and clinical care. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 2-3 pm at St. Patrick Church, 1507 Trotter Road, Largo, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, 2020