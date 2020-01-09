KITCHEN, Rosemary L. died January 1, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was predeceased by her parents, Henry R. and Rosemary H. Kitchen. Born in Tampa, she attended the Academy of the Holy Names and Plant High School. A nurse by profession, she retired in 2016. She is survived by a large and loving family who wish to thank Bayshore Pointe and LifePath Hospice. They welcome flowers, or donations to LifePath Hospice or the Hillsborough County Humane Society, or your prayers. Brewer & Sons, South Tampa
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 9, 2020