LaVENTURE, Rosemary born July 31, 1930 in Ogdensburg, New York, the daughter of Charles and Eva Wall Snow, died Oct. 19, 2019 in St. Petersburg FL at the age of 89. Predeceased by husband, Robert LaVent-ure, she is survived by three children, Linda Wilson, Ted (Mary) LaVenture, and Russell LaVenture; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Private funeral arrangements by National Cremation Society. Burial is at Bay Pines Cemetery with husband, Robert.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 21, 2019