NESSLER, Rosemary (McLaughlin)



78, Trinity, passed away peacefully, at home, May 19, 2019, with her husband and daughter by her side. Rosemary was born December 8, 1940, in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Anthony and Rose McLaughlin. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Patricia Carroll, Elizabeth Schreiber and Nancy Prechtel. Rosemary graduated high school from St. Mary's Academy in Philadelphia, PA and attended Manor College. She was proud of her 16 year career as a Home Health aide in Toms River, NJ, before her retirement to spend time raising her family. Rosemary was a beloved wife, mother and sister. Rosemary and her husband Edward J. Nessler Jr. were married on February 8, 1964 at St Matthew's Roman Catholic Church in Philadelphia, PA and have enjoyed 55 years of marriage. Rosemary was the proud mother of three children, Edward J. Nessler III (Suzanne), Anthony J. Nessler (Elizabeth) and Rosemary Mazur (Kevin). Rosemary is survived by her husband, Edward; her children and nine grandchildren whom she adored, Edward J. Nessler IV "Jay," Evan Burrell, Nicholas Nessler, Madelyn Nessler "Maddy," Anthony J. Nessler Jr "AJ," Brady Nessler, Evelyn Nessler "Evie," Jack Mazur and Aiden Mazur. Rosemary was devoted to her family and her faith. She and her husband Edward raised their children in Toms River, NJ before retiring to the Tampa, FL area in the mid 1990s. Devout in her Catholic faith, she could be found every afternoon faithfully praying her Rosary. She had a keen interest in politics and spent most days absorbing the issues of the day. Rosemary's favorite hobby was decorating, following the latest style trends in tv and magazines. Rosemary regularly welcomed friends and family to sit and "have a chat" while she listened intently and offered prayers, advice and, inevitably, a funny quip. Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 pm Friday, May 24, 2019 at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 12609 Memorial Dr., Trinity, FL. Rosemary will be buried in a traditional Catholic Mass on Saturday, May 25, at 10 am at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, Holiday, FL, with interment to follow in Trinity Memorial Gardens in Trinity, FL. Condolences to

