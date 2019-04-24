Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary Patricia GALBRAITH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GALBRAITH, Rosemary Patricia



95, much loved wife and mother died, surrounded by family in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Born August 5, 1923 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Rosemary was the daughter of Nelle and Granville Loveless. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Geraldine Von Gonten; and her brothers, Francis Loveless and Jack Loveless. Rosemary lived a full and adventurous life. She graduated from the University of Tulsa and worked at the National Bank of Oklahoma. She left Tulsa in her twenties to become one of the first class of hostesses in airline travel at Mid Continent Airlines. She met her beloved husband, John, through the airline. When they left flying for the financial world, they continued to travel, living in Bermuda, Oakville, Ontario; Kansas City, Kansas; Saddle River, New Jersey; and St. Petersburg, Florida before settling in Charlottesville, Virginia. They grew and developed their mutual fund business from scratch working long hours together. She and John were very involved in philanthropic work, especially in St. Petersburg, Florida and Charlottesville, Virginia.



Rosemary is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, John William Galbraith; her daughters, Rachel Galbraith (Arthur Watson) and Rebecca Galbraith; grandchildren, Arthur Watson III (Whitney), Colleen Watson (RJ Prosner), Amanda Watson (Drew Bowers), Sarah Rose Watson (Jeff San Angelo); and her four great-grandchildren, Arthur and Rex Watson and James and Rosemary Prosner. A very, special thank you to the team of home caregivers who were so kind and enabled her to live out her days in her own home.



A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday May 1 at St. Thomas Aquinas Priory Chapel. Innichement will follow in St. Vincent Ferrar Columbarium. A Celebration of Life reception will be held at University Village at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Renaissance School, 418 E. Jefferson St, Charlottesville, VA 22902. Condolences may be sent to her family at

GALBRAITH, Rosemary Patricia95, much loved wife and mother died, surrounded by family in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Born August 5, 1923 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Rosemary was the daughter of Nelle and Granville Loveless. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Geraldine Von Gonten; and her brothers, Francis Loveless and Jack Loveless. Rosemary lived a full and adventurous life. She graduated from the University of Tulsa and worked at the National Bank of Oklahoma. She left Tulsa in her twenties to become one of the first class of hostesses in airline travel at Mid Continent Airlines. She met her beloved husband, John, through the airline. When they left flying for the financial world, they continued to travel, living in Bermuda, Oakville, Ontario; Kansas City, Kansas; Saddle River, New Jersey; and St. Petersburg, Florida before settling in Charlottesville, Virginia. They grew and developed their mutual fund business from scratch working long hours together. She and John were very involved in philanthropic work, especially in St. Petersburg, Florida and Charlottesville, Virginia.Rosemary is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, John William Galbraith; her daughters, Rachel Galbraith (Arthur Watson) and Rebecca Galbraith; grandchildren, Arthur Watson III (Whitney), Colleen Watson (RJ Prosner), Amanda Watson (Drew Bowers), Sarah Rose Watson (Jeff San Angelo); and her four great-grandchildren, Arthur and Rex Watson and James and Rosemary Prosner. A very, special thank you to the team of home caregivers who were so kind and enabled her to live out her days in her own home.A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday May 1 at St. Thomas Aquinas Priory Chapel. Innichement will follow in St. Vincent Ferrar Columbarium. A Celebration of Life reception will be held at University Village at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Renaissance School, 418 E. Jefferson St, Charlottesville, VA 22902. Condolences may be sent to her family at www.hillandwood.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close