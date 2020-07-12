POTTER, Rosemary Byrd Lee, Ed.D., 81, of Clearwater passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born in Miami on November 22, 1938, daughter of Kenyon Molene and Virginia Catherine Van Hemel Lee. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, David Colazzo Lee; her aunt, Lucile Tedder; her first husband of 29 years, Robert Ellis Potter; and her second husband, Marvin C. Harrison. She is survived by her two sons, Robert Ellis Potter II (wife Adriana) and Kenyon David Potter (wife Irma); and sister, Elizabeth Lee Burke; six grandchildren, Matteus, Anabella, Vinicius and Kayo Potter, and Emma and Isabella Salinas-Potter; nieces, Casey Cusack (husband Christopher) and Deborah Jones; nephews, David K. Lee and John P. Moss III; cousins, Hank Lee, Vernor Toland, Vaughn Toland (wife Melissa), Patricia and Alexandra Tedder, Jacquelyn, Lisa and Arne Stream; grand-nieces, Kennedy Cusack, Jessica Hughes (husband Kerry), Kimberley Moss; and grand-nephews, Christopher Cusack, John Moss IV and Nathanial Moss; great grand-nieces, include Elena and Keara Hughes. Also remembered by Jack Burke and Kathy Tucker, Kelly Skulas, Sean Burke (wife Gina) and the "greats": Monica, Amy, Christina, Buzz, Steffi Jo, Amanda, Alexander, Olivia, and Millie, and by family friends and colleagues, Charlene Schombs, Carol Popaden, and Chuck and Bonnie Hannemann among many others. Rosemary took her first steps on Miami Beach, and though there were years in Michigan attending Ferris Elem. and Birmingham High, she was always coming back to Florida, visiting parents, vacation from college, from California to be married. She graduated from Coral Gables High in 1956 and then received her BA in Education from Maryville College, TN. Moving to Gatlinburg, she did her Master's work at Univ. of Tenn. It was there, in the library she met and fell in love with a sweet Knoxville fellow and UT graduate, Robert Potter. They married in 1963 at the Coral Gables Presbyterian Church, and were blessed with twin boys, Robert and Kenyon in 1967. After teaching in California, she returned to Dade County and was teaching second grade while completing her doctorate from the Univ. of Miami. She was an innovative educator and could boast a 39-year teaching career in public education. Her creative spirit and energy overflowed the classroom and she was always an enthusiastic faculty member, joining with her colleagues in many extra projects like musical drama productions. She taught at Citrus Grove in Dade, and then Safety Harbor, Carwise Middle and Largo High in Pinellas. She also taught pre-professional, recertification and graduate courses in reading, children's and adolescent literature and language arts courses at the Univ. of Miami, Florida Int'l Univ., Maryville College, Univ. of Tenn. and Saint Leo Univ. Rosemary inspired countless students including her own sons Robert and Kenyon who graduated with honors from Clearwater High and then attended MIT followed by graduate school. She and her Bob prepared her sons beginning at an early age with visits to museums and advancement in Scouts and encouraged them to pursue an education and their dreams. A prolific writer, she authored a number of books on educational topics and trends, texts of reading materials, college texts, and hundreds of newspaper columns and articles on subjects of television for children, parenting and antiquing. Her writings include "The Positive Use of Commercial Television With Children," middle-school teaching materials, several children's books, an auto-biographical youth novel, "4 the Rest of My Kisses." She was an active member of the American Pen Women and Phi Delta Kappa who sent her around the US to present her PDK Fastback books. Her long-running columnist (368+) including "Making the Most of TV" and "Collecting Adventures" and was syndicated in the TV Dial, Cleveland Plain Dealer, Newport News, St. Petersburg Times, and Tropical Breeze. She felt her most meaningful bit of writing were not her plays or poems but her inspirational Christian book, "The Stubborn Ear," a lively invitation to be still and deepen your relationship with God. She called it "the purple book" and would give it to people as part of her own joyous Christian mission. She was active in St. Paul United Methodist Church of Largo especially in their Pediatric Ministry. Rosemary always enjoyed conversing with others and especially interviewing hundreds of folks about their treasures for articles and storytelling such as "Cabin's ghosts." She loved the outdoors which began as a Girl Scout and led to a lifetime of swimming and swimming instruction. She was a YMCA leader Examiner and at 18 the Director of the Y's Miami Swim Program. She taught lifesaving and was certified by the American Red Cross. She enjoyed water ballet, kayaking, rafting, and boating, owning a pontoon boat and jet ski at one point. Rosemary loved to travel including cruises and twice journeyed to Russia on tours with educators. She and her Bob had extended sojourn in London taking many walking tours and visited Alaska to see the glaciers and whales. Her other passions were family, church, writing, music, and dance. She could play piano and was known for the many beautiful poems and prayers written for family. For decades she planned the Christmas Readings gatherings of her friends and family at the Potter place to share holiday spirits. Rosemary found romance once again with 12-year marriage to Peter Hamman. They held a Renaissance-themed wedding at her 1800's restored log home in Del Rio, TN. Her sons applied their engineering skills to build the foundation for the reassembled historic home. The family enjoyed many vacations there and, of course, Rosemary researched and wrote a book about it "Down Divers Meanders, Heard Tell-Tales of Rose Hill Cabin." When in Del Rio, TN Rosemary worshipped with the wonderful folk of Mulberry Gap United Methodist Church. This October Rosemary and sister Libby would have attended her 60th Homecoming Reunion at Maryville. Well, it seems that a far greater homecoming and reunion was to take place on June 7, 2020 for our dear Rosemary. She was cherished for a well-lived life and will be missed by family and friends forever. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date.



