STALEY, Rosemary Barbara It is with great sadness that the family of Rosemary Barbara Staley announce her passing. Rosemary passed away November 3, 2019 at 86 years of age. She was born July 5, 1933 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. After high school she worked for a local bank. However, she put her career on hold when Harry James Staley asked for her hand in marriage. She supported Harry through his 22-year military career. Her first adventure was to travel to Japan with her one-year old son Bruce. The family lived in England and France before retiring to Florida. Once in the states, Rosemary resumed her banking career working for several banks in Tampa including American Guarantee, Barnett Bank, and Bank of America. She was a devout Catholic and was a member Corpus Christi Church in Temple Terrace, Florida where she prepared the alter for weekly mass and was a member of the Women's Group. Rosemary's favorite pastimes were gardening and spending time with family. She will be lovingly remembered by her three children and their spouses Bruce and Cindy Staley, Charlene and Donnie Evans, and Sharon Anderson; her eight grandchildren, spouses, and their partners, Stephen and Jason Dumont, Robert Staley and Heather, Kevin Pirko and Hanlin Xie, Bryan Staley and Sarah, Erica Anderson and Justin, Jenna and Joseph Bean, Caryn Pirko and Felipe, and Emily Rose Anderson and Omar; and five great-grandchildren, Layla Staley, Julia and Jordan Bean, Paige Staley, and Peal Rose Brawner. Memorial services will take place at Blount and Curry, Terrace Oaks Funeral Home, 12690 N. 56th Street, Temple Terrace, Florida. Visitation to begin at 10 am with Service at 11 am. She will be laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, Florida, services will begin at 1:30 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 6, 2019