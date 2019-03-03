ULMAN, Rosemary



of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Northside Hospital, due to complications from heart failure. She was born and raised in Menasha, Wisconsin, and married her high school sweetheart, Larry Ulman of Appleton, Wisconsin, who passed away in 1999.



Her smile was never brighter than when he was making her laugh. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Truesdell of St. Petersburg and Leslie Streuli of Newport, Rhode Island. She has two granddaughters, Hanalei Streuli 10, and Pia Streuli 9, also of Newport, Rhode Island. Rosemary was something of a jack-of-all-trades, doing whatever it took to support her husband's career in the Air Force which meant multiple moves and infinite flexibility on her part. She was good at so many things and knew better than anyone how to run a household and keep everyone on track. Her knack for organization, cleanliness, and timeliness kept everyone in her life organized and successful.



Rosemary took care of her two small children on her own when Larry was in Vietnam and was a dedicated wife and mother. Later in life, she did everything from getting her real estate license, to working in a flower shop, to volunteering at the kids' schools. Upon Larry's retirement, they were fortunate to be able to dedicate many years to travel, exploring places like Egypt, Alaska, the Carribean and more. Rosemary was an avid reader, she also loved the Food Network, and Murder She Wrote. Rosemary's other major love in life was her daughter's tiny Maltese, Daisy. When Leslie was unable to care for the dog due to work, Rosemary took her in and they became the very best of friends. Daisy was a joy and brought so much love into Rosemary's life.



Rosemary is already missed and will be forever. There will be a viewing at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr MLK St N St. Petersburg, FL 33704 on Wednesday, March 6, from 5-7 pm. Refreshments will be served. The funeral Mass is on Thursday, March 7, 10 am, at St. Raphael's Church, 1376 Snell Isle Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33704 followed by a luncheon at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club at 11:30 am. All are welcome to share memories and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association Florida Chapter, 888-257-1717 webfl.alsa.org. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2019