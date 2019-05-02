SALERNO, Rosena "Rose"
90 years, of Celebration, Tampa, FL, passed April 29, 2019. She was very proud to be a citizen of the USA after coming from Malta in 1951. She was a determined woman who taught herself how to read, write, do simple math and most importantly learn to speak english, as part of her journey in America. She is survived by her children, Mary, Joseph, Rita, Charlie, Rosemary; grandchildren, David, Alethea, Melanie, Jessica, Jaime, Shaina; 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was a fighter until the very end. She taught us the most valuable lessons in our lives.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 2, 2019