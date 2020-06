Or Copy this URL to Share

WALSH, Rosette was born on January 10, 1940 in Brooklyn, New York, the only child of Nazareno Cassaro and Maria Restivo. She was the beloved spouse of Michael. Ro was a teacher, union leader and political and social activist who was loved and respected by most who knew her. On June 17, 2020 the light left her eyes and she died.



