Rowena BRAHM
1935 - 2020
BRAHM, Rowena G. 85, passed away peacefully in her home November 15, 2020 due to stage four cancer. She was born July 27, 1935 in New Castle, PA. Rowena was preceded in death by her loving husband, Samuel B. Brahm. She is survived by her brother, Wylie Gilmore (wife Nan); sister, Eileen Slater; her son, Keith Brahm (wife Denise); and daughter, Lori Rego; three grandsons, Kevin and Kory Brahm and Tyler Rego. Rowena's hands were rarely still. She enjoyed spending time with her family, needlepointing, and playing cards with her friends at Twin Oaks Condominiums. Rowena will be missed by all who know her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pinellas Suncoast Hospice. See the online obituary at: GrassoFuneral.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
