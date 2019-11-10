WHALEY, Roxanne Kaitlyn 31 died Oct. 25, 2019 at Advent Health Hospital, Sebring, FL. She was preceded in death by Rani Jo Whaley (stillborn twin) and sister, Reanna Kay Whaley (2018). Roxanne is survived by sister, Rochelle Whaley; mother, Rita Whaley; father, Ron Whaley; and grandmother, Dorothy Milks (TX). A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 pm on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Largo. Please visit www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com for a video tribute, Roxanne's biography, and to place a tribute.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019