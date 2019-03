Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Charles WILLIAMS. View Sign

WILLIAMS, Roy Charlespassed away peacefully on February 24, 2019 while under the care of Suncoast Hospice. Roy was born on August 30, 1929 in Pittsburgh, PA to Mary and Arthur Williams. He graduated from the College of Pharmacy at Butler University in Indianapolis. Roy served as a sergeant in the US Army at Governor's Island, NY during the Korean War . He met his beloved wife, Shirley at a USO dance, and they were married on March 6, 1954. Roy and Shirley lived in Cranford, NJ until moving to St. Petersburg in 1961. Roy's 50-year career as a pharmacist included ownership of the Park Inn Drug Store. His entire life involved giving back to others through volunteering at elementary schools and many church-related duties. He enjoyed reading and traveling with his wife and his entire family including five cruises throughout Europe, Hawaii, and Alaska.Roy loved his family and was deeply loved in return. He received much joy from his strong relationship with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He loved to study and teach the Bible. Those who knew Roy saw the reflection of Jesus in him through his words, work, encouragement, and service.Roy is survived by Shirley, his loving wife of 65 years; and their three children, Gail Gonet (Robert), Ken Williams (Rachel), and Laurel Brown (Mitchell); grandchildren, Ryan Gonet, Alex Gonet, Trevor Williams, Carolyn Williams, Mary Lewis Williams, Allison Brown, Kevin Brown; sister, Louise; and brother, Glenn.A celebration of Roy's life will be held at 1 pm, on March 9, 2019 at The Hampton, 1099 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater, FL 33759. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Chapel Fund" and mailed to the above address. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2019

