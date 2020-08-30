COOK, Roy Edward Sr. 73, was born to the parentage of the late Mr. and Mrs. William and Hallie Cook (Wilder) in St. Petersburg, FL on August 9, 1947. In 1953, He and his mother moved to Crescent City, FL where he was educated in the Putnam County School system. Roy Sr. graduated from Middle ton High School in 1965. In 1966, Roy Sr. enlisted with the United States Marine Corps and fought in the Vietnam War. After serving his country, Roy Sr. earned his certification as a Licensed Nurse Assistant at Bay Front Medical Center. On May 6, 1973, Roy Cook Sr. took Bathsheba Ann Foster (Cook) to be his lawfully wedded wife and was in Holy Matrimony for 26 years. As a lover of people, Mr. Cook lived his life in service to his local community by working for Bayfront Hospital, The Laurels Nursing Facility, The United States Postal Service, and St. Anthony's Hospital all in Pinellas County, FL. As a child, Roy Sr. grew up serving the Lord at Jethro 1st Baptist Church in Crescent City, FL. As an Adult, Mr. Cook became an active member of Bethal Community Baptist Church and was always ready to serve wherever he was needed. On Saturday in the afternoon on August 22, 2020, Roy E. Cook Sr. passed away of natural causes and went home to be with the Lord. He is survived by his children, Kristie Cook Mack (Jeffery) of Largo, FL; Mark Cook, Sr. (Carrie) of St. Petersburg, FL; Roy Cook Jr. (LaShawndra) of Roanoke, AL; and Martina Green (Freddie) of Jacksonville, FL. Grandchildren, Aaron Mack, Airis Mack, D'Andre Thurman, Shitara Blanks, Nitileyah Parker, Mark Cook, Jr., Marcus Cook, Markayla Cook, Markatelinn Cook, Mariki and Markia Cook (twins), Mar'karrah Cook, Malaichi Cook, Briasia Cook, Elijah Cook, Emory Green, Justin Green, Nahari Hamilton, Harmony Thurman, and D'Andre Thurman, III, and a Host of caring relatives. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



