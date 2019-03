Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Herman ARP. View Sign

83, died February 23, 2019 in Zephyrhills. Roy was born in New York City, June 12, 1935 to parents, Carl and Amalia, and was proud to proclaim he was a Broadway Baby. After graduating from Valley Stream High School, Roy headed south to study geography at East Carolina University in Greenville, NC. Upon graduation in 1960, Roy came further south and spent time at Florida State, but soon returned to Greenville to ask for the hand of Mary Dee Hux, whom he married October 24, 1962, after which he brought the southern belle back to his native New York. Once back, Roy teamed with his brother, Carl, and owned and operated the A&L Deli in Westbury and became the proud father of Duncan in 1964 and the surprised, but still proud, father of Eric in 1971. Eventually, Roy and Dee came back south in 1979 and settled in Zephyrhills. After a few years, Roy decided to get back into the deli business and opened the New York Deli in 1982, where he enjoyed giving his customers a hard time until his retirement in 1997. In the spare time he had, Roy enjoyed playing golf, working at his "second job," playing poker, and being as stubborn as humanly possible. Roy is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Dee; his loving sons, Duncan and Eric; his daughter-in-law, Jacqueline; and his granddaughter, Sasha. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no service. Instead, any friends and acquaintances are asked to raise a glass in his honor at their leisure.

