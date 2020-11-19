HOSEY, Roy 67, passed away suddenly November 15, 2020. He is survived by his loving family including Diane M. Williams, Kathy Hosey, Peggy S. (Don) Hosey, Amos Jr., Boyzell (Andrida) Hosey, Danielle Hosey, Elisa Hosey, and Brandon Clark; many other relatives and friends. Public viewing is Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. A socially distanced graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memory Gardens, Garden of Tranquility 11 am Saturday November 21, 2020. Friends may send condolences to sanchezmortuary.com
click on tributes. Charitable contributions can be sent to Suncoast Hospice Foundation at: suncoasthospice foundation.org/donations/
. Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary 6501 25th Way S. 727-317-0035