1/1
Roy HOSEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOSEY, Roy 67, passed away suddenly November 15, 2020. He is survived by his loving family including Diane M. Williams, Kathy Hosey, Peggy S. (Don) Hosey, Amos Jr., Boyzell (Andrida) Hosey, Danielle Hosey, Elisa Hosey, and Brandon Clark; many other relatives and friends. Public viewing is Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. A socially distanced graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memory Gardens, Garden of Tranquility 11 am Saturday November 21, 2020. Friends may send condolences to sanchezmortuary.com click on tributes. Charitable contributions can be sent to Suncoast Hospice Foundation at: suncoasthospice foundation.org/donations/. Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary 6501 25th Way S. 727-317-0035

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memory Gardens, Garden of Tranquility
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved