HOLTON, Roy James



passed away on March 19, 2019. He was born in San Francisco, CA on July 25, 1943 to Hilda and James P. Holton. His early years were spent in Bradenton, FL and later in Tampa, FL. Roy is a graduate of Chamberlain High School, Class of 1961. After serving in the US Army as a member of the US Army Field Band, he and his wife, Patricia returned to Tampa. He and Patricia have one son, Hugh James Holton. During this time, Roy attended the University of South Florida as a voice major. In 1995, Roy married Annette Aldridge, who survives him. He is also survived by Annette's two children, Cathy, James, and his son, Hugh, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Roy's life-long love and passion was music. Beginning piano lessons at the age of four, Roy mastered the piano, harpsichord, organ and clarinet. His career spanned positions in church, community theater and various choral organizations, including the Washington Choral Arts Society in Washington, DC, the University of South Florida Master Chorale and the Robert Shaw Chorale in Atlanta, GA. Musical composition was another of Roy's passions. His first musical score, composed in 1969-1970, was the children's musical, The Barking Pussycat. Roy and his lyricist, Nancy Wetmore, secured funding to produce Pussycat and it was performed several times including a production at the Tampa Theatre. Other musical compositions included Sancho, a musical based on the story of Don Quixote, written with lyricists Edward and Judith Harn. Other compositions include a Christmas oratorio, numerous arrangements for choirs and instrumental ensembles. It would be impossible to name them all. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 11 am, followed by a funeral service beginning at 12 pm, at Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Temple Terrace. Interment with Military Honors will take place at 2:30 pm at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.



