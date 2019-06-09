HART, Roy M. Jr.
93, of Weeki Wachee, FL died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at his home. He was born in Castle Bluff, IA and came to the area over 40 years ago from Ohio. He graduated from Fairview High School in Dayton, OH and was a U.S. Navy WWII submariner, serving on the SS Brill. He worked with his father, who was the owner of Roy M. Hart and Company carpentry business. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Joan Hart of Weeki Wachee, FL; sons, Bob Hart of Columbus, OH, Ronald Hart of Dayton, OH; daughter, Linda Hart of Dayton, OH; stepchildren, David D. (Mirna) Steinmetz; Matthew D. and his wife, Donna Steinmetz, and Nori Steinmetz; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by
Merritt Funeral Home
Spring Hill, Florida
