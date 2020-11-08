MANNS, Roy Lokumal born Bhagwan Lokumal Mansukhani and lovingly known as "Pushu" by his Indian family, passed away peacefully October 31, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Roy was born in India in 1937. A self-taught Plastics Engineer with no formal learning, Roy rose to become a formidable inventor and source of knowledge as a Polymer Technologist, Researcher and Executive in the Plastics World. His first adopted homeland was England in 1959, where he met his wife, Joy, found his passion for plastics and used it to invent parts of many products for the Gillette Company. Innovative use of plastic in medical equipment was his forte for which he has many achievements including patents in laboratory disposables and bonding of filters. He was honored as a Recipient of the HRH Prince Phillip Award COUNCIL Industrial Design, London, 1976. Roy moved to America in 1978 with his children and wife, Beryl Joy Manns. He helped the Plastics division of many companies like Baxter. He set up Polyfiltronics and invented the Microplate, which he sold to a British company, Whatman, in 1996 and later retired. He was the Executive Member of the Society Plastic Industry Medical Products Chapter, and a Life Member of the British Officers Club (BOSTON Chapter). He was one of the most patriotic Americans and so grateful for what he was able to accomplish in the United States. Roy is survived by his two sons, William and Robert Manns; daughter, Julie Johnson-Weintraub; and seven beloved grandchildren. His elder brother, Hiro Lokumal Mansukhani (92), who lives in India and his sister, Nikki Moorjani (85), who lives in Flushing will both dearly miss the youngest member of their family of 12. His nieces and nephews who reside all over the world will forever remember their fun-loving and supportive uncle. Roy never forgot his Indian roots and stayed connected with his family whom he loved dearly. He was kind and generous to numerous people. He always was ready with pieces of advice which he proudly claimed he learned as a "Life Student of the University of Hardknocks," from which he never graduated. To get up after a fall and walk again is something Roy did a number of times and always smiled through it. No matter what situation he was in if you asked him how he was doing, he would joke and say, "better than you." He announced he will see us all again in Timbuktu. Roy was always there to help anyone who was in a bad situation to no fault of their own and inspired his daughter, Julie, to open the charitable organization, Hands Across The Bay. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in his memory at: www.handsacrossthebay.org/donate
.