OLDS, Roy Thomas left to be with our Lord August 8, 2019. He was a Christian, a son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a friend. He had numerous achievements in life but those were what mattered most to him. He was a sixth generation Floridian, was a 1949 Clearwater High School graduate, a veteran of the Florida National Guard, a manager for Goodyear Service Stores, and volunteered with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office for many years after his retirement. He leaves his treasures; wife, Barbara; sons, Arthur (Carol), Jeffery (Debbie); daughter, Janet; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. We are his legacy and we will all greatly miss him. He taught us all how to live. Until we meet again.