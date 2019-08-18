OLDS, Roy Thomas left to be with our Lord August 8, 2019. He was a Christian, a son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a friend. He had numerous achievements in life but those were what mattered most to him. He was a sixth generation Floridian, was a 1949 Clearwater High School graduate, a veteran of the Florida National Guard, a manager for Goodyear Service Stores, and volunteered with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office for many years after his retirement. He leaves his treasures; wife, Barbara; sons, Arthur (Carol), Jeffery (Debbie); daughter, Janet; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. We are his legacy and we will all greatly miss him. He taught us all how to live. Until we meet again.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019