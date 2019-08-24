Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy RASNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RASNER, Roy Dale 48, of Cape Coral, FL passed away August 1, 2019 at Cape Coral Hospital. He was born July 18, 1971 in Richmond, IN. Roy lived in Plant City, FL prior to moving to Cape Coral. He worked for Keurig Dr. Pepper in Fort Myers, FL. Those who knew Roy knew his love for fishing, hanging out at Applebee's and spending time with his family. Survivors include wife, Kimberly Rasner; and dog, Ruby of Cape Coral, FL; three children, Miranda Rasner (Justin Hittmeier) of Plant City, FL, Casey Rasner (Ashley Wood) of Plant City, FL, Ryan Blankinship of Lakeland, FL; three grandchildren; father, Roy Jones; nine brothers and sisters, LaDonna (Steve) White of Liberty, IN, Debbie (Bobbie) Glass of Plant City, FL, Mary Beth Black, Steve Rasner, Timmy Rasner, Paul (Leslie) Rasner, Jimmy Rasner of Richmond, IN, Jeff Rasner of Quincy, FL. Roy is preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Rasner and two sisters, Sheila Gerken and Vickie Davis. Roy's final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.

