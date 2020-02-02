ROWLAND, Roy passed away Jan. 28, 2020. He was a retired Major with the Salvation Army after serving many years in the Midwest. Locally he was a member of the Salvation Army in St Petersburg. He is survived by his daughter, Claudia Rowland; and a daughter-in-law, Louise and her husband, Karl Blessing; and his grandson, Will. Services will be conducted Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, 10 am at the Salvation Army Citadel, 3800 9th Ave No. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Make donations to the Salvation Army. See full obit at www.rlwilliams.com R.Lee Williams & Son
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020