STALEY, Roy Roger 54, of Dunedin, passed away June 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, June Staley and his sister, Donna Marin. Surviving is his wife of 33 years, Joyce; two daughters, Cassey (Caleb) Robinson and Traci Staley; four sisters, Nancy Furbeck, Jacqueline Furbeck, Tess (Tom) Slater, Joan (Jay) Downs; and three grandchildren.



