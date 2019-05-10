BUTLER, Roy T.
96, of Lakeland, formerly of Timber Pines, Spring Hill, FL, passed away May 2, 2019, peacefully at home with his loving wife of 46 years, Sylvia, at his side. Born in Essex, England, Roy leaves behind a legacy of service and innovation. Serving in World War II as a fighter pilot in the 46th Fighter Squadron, Royal Air Force, he was honored with the Distinguished Flying Cross from His Majesty King George VI, May 1945. He settled in Michigan as a Design Engineer at Ford, and holds a patent for the '57 Ford Fairlane Hard Top Convertible. He was a true English Gentlemen who enjoyed sailing, their old dog Molly, poem writing, and English Pub Songs. The family will hold a private moment and invite you to remember him by mixing a drink and saying, "Cheers Roy" until we meet again. Jolly Good Mate!
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2019